Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and its partners have taken a final investment decision (FID) on the $400m Midia Gas Development Project (MGD Project) offshore Romania.

The investment decision on the MGD Project will pave way for the development of the Ana and Doina gas fields. It will be the first new offshore gas development project to be taken up in the Romanian Black Sea after 1989.

The offshore gas project will see construction of five offshore production wells, of which one of them will be a subsea well at Doina field while the other four will be platform wells at Ana field.

As part of the project, a subsea gas production system will be installed over the Doina well, which will be linked to a new unmanned production platform at the Ana field through an 18km pipeline.

A 126km gas pipeline will connect the Ana platform to the shore and to a new onshore gas treatment plant to be built in Corbu commune in Constanta county. The gas treatment facility will have a capacity of 1 BCM per year, which is equivalent to 10% of Romania’s gas consumption.

The processed gas will be supplied into the National Transmission System (NTS) operated by Transgaz at the gas metering station to be located within the gas treatment plant.

The Ana and Doina gas fields, which were discovered in 2007 and 1995, respectively, put together have 320 Bcf P50 contingent resources.

BSOG’s partners in the MGD Project are Petro Ventures Resources and Gas Plus International.

BSOG CEO Mark Beacom said: “This project is very much a pioneering project with many firsts having been successfully achieved in Romania.

“Together with our joint venture partners we very much appreciate all the help we have received along the way from the many Romanian institutions, contractors, Transgaz and our community of Corbu which were vital for reaching this critical milestone of FID and we look forward to build and operate this game changing project for Romania’s energy industry.”

Ïn November 2018, BSOG and its partners awarded two contracts to GSP Offshore for the MGD Project. The first contract is for undertaking the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of all offshore and onshore facilities.

Under the second contract, the Romanian offshore contractor will handle the development drilling using the GSP Uranus jack-up rig.

The construction of the entire project infrastructure is estimated to take two years.