Oil and gas giant BP said that it will move ahead with the Thunder Horse South expansion phase 2 project in the US Gulf of Mexico to draw an additional 50,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from the Thunder Horse oil field.

First oil from the phase 2 development of Thunder Horse South expansion project is targeted to be produced in 2021.

The latest expansion project at the Thunder Horse oil field will see the installation of two new subsea production units about 1.6km to the south of the existing Thunder Horse platform. Initially, two new production wells will be drilled for the Thunder Horse South expansion phase 2 project with six more wells to follow as part of the overall development.

BP Gulf of Mexico and Canada regional president Starlee Sykes said: “This latest expansion at Thunder Horse is another example of how the Gulf of Mexico is leading the way in advantaged oil growth for BP, unlocking significant value and safely growing a high-margin business.

“It also highlights our continued growth and momentum in a region that will remain a key part of BP’s global portfolio for years to come.”

In January 2017, BP announced the startup of the Thunder Horse South Expansion project with an aim to increase production at the Thunder Horse platform by an estimated 50,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In October 2018, the oil and gas giant brought the Thunder Horse Northwest Expansion project into production to ramp up production at the Thunder Horse oil field by an estimated 30,000 boe/d. About two years before that, BP brought a water injection project at the deepwater oil field.

BP is the operator of the Thunder Horse field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico with a stake of 75% and is partnered by ExxonMobil, which holds the remaining 25% stake.

Discovered in 1999, the Thunder Horse Field is among the largest discoveries for BP in the Gulf of Mexico. The Thunder Horse platform, which began production from the field in June 2008, has a production capacity of 250,000 gross barrels of oil and 200 million gross cubic feet per day of natural gas.