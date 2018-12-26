BP, along with its partners, has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Phase I of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

BP, along with its partners, has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Phase I of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

The FID was announced after an agreement between Mauritania, Senegal and the project partners BP, Kosmos Energy and National Oil Companies Petrosen and SMHPM.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project involves production of gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and then processing it on a mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to remove heavier hydrocarbon components.

Subsequently, the processed gas will be transported through floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The facility is capable of provide nearly 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually.

The Tortue gas field is estimated to host gas resources of 15 trillion cubic feet.

BP regional president for West Africa Emma Delaney said: “We’re committed to working with the two nations to make this development a success for both countries, the local communities who live near the project and the investor partners.

“We see a great deal of potential in the wider basin and Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is the first step in unlocking that for the future.”

The partners will now finalise the agreements as well as work to secure final regulatory and contract approvals.

Once received, the project will move into design and construction phase, and engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts will be awarded. First gas is expected in 2022.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will supply gas for domestic usage in Mauritania and Senegal as well as export LNG globally.