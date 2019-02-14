Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that it has signed a sizable contract for the replacement and repair of a part of the inter-array cables at an offshore wind farm.

The contract carries a value of approximately EUR 80 million.

Boskalis will utilize three anchored barge spreads, including the well proven cable repair assets Bokabarge 82 and recently acquired BoDo Constructor from Bohlen Doyen accompanied by a variety of support vessels.

Boskalis’ strategy is responding to key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

Source: Company Press Release