Dutch maritime infrastructure services provider Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) has secured a €100m contract for the installation of offshore export cable for the 1.4GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, from Ørsted.

Boskalis said that the contract includes three export cable circuits with a total length of about 380km. The scope of the project includes preparing offshore export cable route including geophysical survey, boulder clearance and seabed leveling through dredging and installation and protection of the cables.

The 130km long export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation with 300 meter long horizontal directional drilling, crossing the sea defense of Horseshoe Point, UK.

For this contract, Boskalis aims to deploy a wide range of its in-house services and vessels including a trailing suction hopper dredger, a geophysical survey vessel and several cable-laying vessels.

Additionally, it will deploy a new multi-mode plough for both the pre-lay trenching and backfilling. The plough is claimed to withstand up to 200 tonnes continuous pull and is capable of trenching at various depths and in a wide range of soil circumstances.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm will be located 90km off of Yorkshire coast. The 165 turbines at the wind farm will generate up to 1.4GW of clean electricity, enough to power 1.6 million British homes.

In January, Boskalis was selected as a preferred contractor for Inch Cape offshore wind project in North Sea.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm, whose capacity is expected to be more than 700MW, will be located in the North Sea, 15km off the Angus Coast in the East of Scotland.

Boskalis had secured the contract from Inch Cape Offshore (ICOL), a subsidiary of Red Rock Power. The contract scope includes engineering, supply, transportation and installation of up to 72 pre-piled jacket foundations and up to 84 inter-array cables in addition to the transportation and installation of the offshore substation.

However, the contract is dependent on the successful bid by ICOL in the upcoming UK Contracts for Difference auctions to be conducted in the middle of this year and financial close on the project, which is expected to take place next year.