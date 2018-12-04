Boreal Metals has announced the completion of seven diamond drill holes totalling 951 metres of exploratory diamond drill program at its Burfjord copper gold project in Norway.

Drilling at Burfjord was completed ahead of time and under budget. Boreal would like to commend Arctic Drilling for their great performance on the project and recognizes the extraordinary service and strong support from several local businesses and the surrounding communities. Assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

“The Burfjord project with its high-grade vein and disseminated copper mineralization is an attractive early stage exploration opportunity,” stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. “We look forward to receiving the results of Boreal’s first drill program on the property.”

The Burfjord Project is host to numerous high-grade veins with associated copper-rich envelopes developed across a large area (~ 6 by 4 kilometres) and represent an attractive exploration drilling target with bulk tonnage mining potential.

Only limited exploration has taken place in the modern era and only one prospect area has been drill tested to date (1970’s). The best historical drill intercept consists of seven meters @ 3.6% copper, and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block.

Source: Company Press Release