Boreal Metals has announced that further exploration drilling is underway at its Gumsberg project in Sweden.

Boreal plans to conduct approximately 1,000 metres of diamond drilling to test a variety of shallow drill targets across the prospective high grade volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineral trend in the Östra Silvberg mine area where mining activities can be traced to medieval times.

“Boreal continues to test for near surface, high grade mineralization at Gumsberg,” stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. “We plan to conduct an efficient program including several high priority targets in the vicinity of the Östra Silvberg Mine, where we had good success earlier this year.”

Overview of the Gumsberg Project

The strategically situated Gumsberg project consists of six exploration licenses in the Bergslagen Mining District of southern Sweden totaling over 18,300 hectares, where multiple zones of VMS style mineralization have been identified. Precious and base metal VMS style mineralization at Gumsberg was mined from the thirteenth century through the early nineteenth century, with over 30 historic mines present on the property, most notably the Östra Silvberg mine, which was the largest silver mine in Sweden between 1250 and 1590.

On February 28 and May 2, 2018, the Company announced high grade and other encouraging drill results from the 2,545 metre diamond drill program conducted at Gumsberg in late 2017 and early 2018. These drill results confirmed the presence of high grade silver, zinc, and lead mineralization with significant associated copper and gold mineralization that extends along the strike from and below the historic mine workings in the area. Also intersected were previously unrecognized zones of mineralization away from the mine workings. These represent novel discoveries of mineralization in the district.

Drill intercepts included VMS type exhalative massive sulfide horizons, primary replacement style and related high grade lenses and shoots of silver, zinc, and lead mineralization. Similar styles of mineralization occur throughout the Bergslagen district in southern Sweden, which is host to multiple world-renowned base metal sulphide deposits.

In September 2018, Boreal announced the results of a 61 line kilometre, high resolution ground magnetometer survey at Gumsberg. The survey confirmed the potential for layered/stacked or structurally repeated mineralized zones and provided better resolution of the known trends of mineralization in the area. This data will play a key role in developing further drill targets in the areas of the historic Vallberget-Loberget mining trend, as they help define extensions of the known trends of mineralization.

