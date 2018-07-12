Bonterra Resources said that its drilling program at the Gladiator gold project in Quebec, Canada had intersected 30.5 g/t Au over 2.0m, increasing the down plunge size of the South Zone high-grade extent, and showing continuity of mineralization.

Highlights and Observations:

Infill and extension drill results continue to demonstrate the continuity of the deposit, highlighting the predictability of the mineralized zones.

Hole BA-18-43 extends the North Zone in the east side of the deposit with 11.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m. BA-18-43 was drilled as a follow up to BA-18-36, which intersected 8.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m. These intersections expand the North Zone 150 m east at approximately 500 m below surface.

Hole BA-18-40, intersected the North Zone in the West end Rivage area, extended the depth of known mineralization to 300 m below surface with 6.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

BA-18-41 intersected the Footwall Zone with 10.3 g/t Au over 2.1 m, extending the high-grade shoot down plunge further to the east.

BA-18-42 expanded a high-grade shoot in the Footwall Zone eastward with 18.7 g/t Au over 2.0 m, increasing definition of the zone at 300 m depth.

Infill hole BA-18-39 intersected both the Main Zone with 19.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m and the South Zone with 30.5 g/t Au with 2.0 m. These intersections increase the overall size of the mineralized zones and increase the confidence of the high-grade shoots between 350 m and 400 m below surface.

To date, continuity of mineralization is now confirmed over a total drilled strike length on at least four horizons (North, Footwall, Main and South) of 1,200 m, as well as a drilled depth of over 1,000 m.

Bonterra president and CEO Nav Dhaliwal said: “The resource development program continues to be extremely successful in terms of the extension of mineralized zones and in terms of demonstrating high grades throughout.

“Most significantly however is how well we have shown continuity down dip and along strike for all five of the primary zones to date. High grades that were encountered on both the west side of the deposit and the down plunge of the east side are obviously significant to the deposit as a whole.”

Positive drilling results in both the Rivage area and eastern part of the deposit continue to increase the dimensions of known mineralization. The resource development program continues with five drills at the deposit focused on infill and step-out drilling in preparation for the updated mineral resource estimate in Q4 2018.

Source: Company Press Release