Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the ongoing exploration drill program continues to return positive results, extending gold-bearing mineralized zones on the Gladiator Deposit.

The objective of the current drill program is to explore potential extensions on the Gladiator Deposit with three active drill rigs.

Today’s positive results, which include 40.2 g/t over 2 m in hole BA-19-09 and 20.7 g/t over 1.5 m in hole BA-19-07, confirm the extension of the North and Rivage Zones in a west-southwesterly direction by an additional 100 m, with mineralization encountered within 150 m of surface. These recent drill holes also confirm the easterly plunge of the mineralization. Visible gold is observed in smoky quartz veins and is associated with sphalerite which is typical of the Gladiator Deposit zones.

Bonterra has also extended the newly discovered Titan Zone 60 metres to the East with a drill intercept of 7g/t Au over 2 m in hole BA-19-01. The mineralized zone consists of quartz vein and stockworks with visible gold hosted in a major shear zone. The Titan Zone shows a lot of similarities to the Gladiator Zones and remains open in all directions.

Greg Gibson, Interim CEO, states: ‘These recent results continue to demonstrate that the Gladiator Deposit has yet to reveal its full potential. Whether the drill step-outs are 100 metres or 2 km, our technical team manages to identify gold mineralization where it is anticipated. We will keep pushing in the next weeks to include all drill results in the upcoming mineral estimate.”

Source: Company Press Release