BluEarth Renewables has completed acquisition of 795MW of wind farms under development in Wyoming, US from Colorado-based wind developer Intermountain Wind for an undisclosed price.

The Canada-based power producer plans to advance the development of the wind farms towards commercial operation. Specific details of the wind farms involved in the deal along with their location and capacities were not disclosed by the parties.

BluEarth Renewables revealed that Intermountain Wind president Paul Martin will remain engaged with the wind portfolio under a development services agreement.

The Canadian company said that the acquisition of the Wyoming wind farms complements its existing development portfolio which includes more than 400MW of advanced development projects along with a pipeline of early-stage opportunities.

BluEarth Renewables president and CEO Grant Arnold said: “This acquisition provides BluEarth with a significant growth opportunity in the United States that builds on our team’s development expertise.

“We are pleased to continue our momentum in the United States following the recent acquisition of 80% interests in two operating wind facilities in Minnesota.

“BluEarth is excited to partner with Paul, an experienced local developer, as we work to bring this significant opportunity through development, construction and into operation over the next several years.”

Earlier this year, BluEarth Renewables acquired majority stake in two operating wind farms located in Meeker County, Minnesota with a combined capacity of 39.6MW.

The Canadian power producer through its US affiliate bought a stake of 80% each in Adams Wind Generations and Danielson Wind Farms, the respective owners of the 19.8MW Adams Wind Farm and the 19.8MW Danielson Wind Farm for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Calgary, BluEarth Renewables develops, constructs, owns and operates wind, hydro and solar plants in North America. Its portfolio features 325MW net of nameplate capacity in operation and under construction and more than 1GW of power projects under development.

In last September, the company acquired four operating renewable energy facilities from Veresen with a combined capacity of 85MW for an undisclosed price. Included in the deal were three run-of-river hydro power plants in British Columbia and a wind farm in Ontario.