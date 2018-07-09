Bladt Industries has secured fabrication contracts for monopiles and transition pieces for the 224MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm.

The contracts, which includes 23 WTG monopiles and transitions pieces, have been awarded by Jan De Nul, which is engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contractor for the wind project.

The monopiles will have a diameter of up to 8 metres and a length of up to 82 metres, while the transition pieces have a diameter of up to 6.8 metres and a length of nearly 20 metres.

Besides, Bladt has a contract for one monopile and transition piece foundation for the offshore substation related to the wind farm.

Bladt plans to unify the fabrication of Northwester 2 substation, substation foundation, and foundations for the wind turbines in Aalborg.

Bladt Industries CEO Klaus Steen Mortensen said: “We are delighted to have secured these contracts in addition to the contract for the substation, and that Parkwind and Jan De Nul have shown us the confidence to provide the monopiles and transitions pieces for the Northwester 2 project.

“We appreciate the close cooperation with Parkwind and Jan De Nul and look forward to strengthening our relationship even further during this project.”

The Danish fabricator will commence preliminary work on the foundations project from 1 November 2018.

Until the commencement of preliminary work, Bladt will initiate a design optimisation process together with Parkwind and Jan De Nul in order to reduce the cost of the foundations.

Bladt Industries vice president Lars Bender said: “We are very excited to work with Parkwind and Jan De Nul in optimising the foundations design for the Northwester 2 project, and we strongly believe that such cooperation and partnerships is the way forward for the industry in relation to lowering the Cost of Energy.”

Controlled and developed by Parkwind, the Northwester 2 wind farm will be installed in the Belgian part of the North Sea about 46km off the Belgian coast.