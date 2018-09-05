US-based BioMass Solution revealed that it has started construction on its Red River BioRefinery in Grand Forks in the US state of North Dakota which will convert more than 500,000 tons per year of agricultural waste and by-products in to advanced biofuels.

The 80,000ft2 Red River BioRefinery is slated to begin commercial operations in early 2020 with the produced advanced biofuels to target the transportation fuels marketplace.

BioMass Solution principal Jacek Chmielewski said: “The marketplace is excited about using proven technologies with successful track records to monetize organic waste streams.

“The design of the Red River BioRefinery allows for operating flexibility while maximizing end-product value for our customers. This makes the facility an attractive and replicable model for agricultural and organic waste management.”

According to BioMass Solution principal Keshav Rajpal, the new biorefinery in North Dakota is backed by long-term partnerships with various established companies to process their organic waste into high-value products.

The biorefinery project will see an investment of over $35m from BioMass Solution alongside local companies during the construction stage, creating over 150 construction-related jobs.

Upon being commissioned, the Red River BioRefinery is likely to have 25 full-time employees apart from more than 20 full-time employees through secondary employment, mainly in the transportation sector.

Rajpal said: “The Red River project is a prime example of BioMass Solution’s ability to execute and deliver value to our stakeholders. Together with our project capital partners we are now actively working with a number of companies to unlock the value in their organic waste streams.”

The Wisconsin-based BioMass Solution is engaged in acquisition, development, operations and management of renewable energy facilities across North America.

In particular, the company said that it focuses on organic solid and waste water to manufacture next generation biofuels alongside other organic based products.