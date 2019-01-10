Bilfinger and Teknokon have secured maintenance and repair services frame work contract from Tupras for Izmir Refinery.

The contract award underscores Bilfinger’s growth strategy in the Middle East region and demonstrates the strategic value-add of the advanced solutions such as BMC in the Refining & Petrochemical sector.

Bilfinger Middle East president and CEO Ali Vezvaei said: “We are proud of being awarded this contract and are equally grateful for Tupras’ invaluable trust. This is an important milestone for Bilfinger in the Middle East and represents a big step forward, in servicing the growing Refining and Petrochemical sector in the region.”

Teknokon Group chairman Erkan Ergin said: “We are very pleased to have been entrusted by Tupras for such an important maintenance contract. We strongly believe that our skilled resources coupled with the strong knowhow and capabilities of Bilfinger will enable us to provide the customers with unique solutions and services.”

Bilfinger is a leading international engineering and industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two business segments: Engineering and Technologies and Maintenance, Modifications & Operations. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochem, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.044bn in financial year 2017.

