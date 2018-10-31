German civil engineering company Bilfinger has secured follow-up orders from its contract partner, Aibel, that are to tie in with Johan Sverdrup phase 1 project in the North Sea.

The overall scope of work includes the offshore hook-up, installation, and completion of the drilling and process platform as well as bridges connecting the various offshore installations of the field complex.

In addition to the contracts currently awarded, Bilfinger has been assigned the task of exchanging the flare tip on the Riser Platform. This contract includes the development of the concept and methods, along with the execution of the work by industrial climbers.

Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades said: “The orders confirm the trust that our clients have in our know-how and our experience. We deliver extensive offshore campaigns observing the highest safety, efficiency, and quality standards.

“The contract for the flare tip change-out bears witness to our successful growth and the development of our capabilities as regards rope access.

“And they are further proof that we are on the right track with our Bilfinger 2020 Strategy.”

The Johan Sverdrup field is one of the five largest oil fields located in the North Sea. It is expected to hold 2.1 to 3.1 billion barrels of oil, making the field one of the major industrial projects in Norway for the next fifty years ahead.

The Norwegian energy company Equinor, formerly Statoil, is the operator of the field.

The total contract value amounts to around EUR 15 million, and the work at the Johan Sverdrup Field will secure more than 150 jobs at Bilfinger in 2019.

Source: Company Press Release