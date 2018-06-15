BHGE to supply turbomachinery equipment for Cheniere’s LNG facility

Baker Hughes (BHGE), a GE company, has won a contract to deliver turbomachinery equipment for the expansion of Cheniere’s LNG facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cheniere announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) and the plan to issue a full notice to proceed to continue construction on the third liquefaction train at Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefaction project (CCL Project).

According to the company, this represents the first FID on new liquefaction capacity in the United States since 2015.

When all three trains are completed, the aggregate nominal production capacity of the CCL Project is expected to be approximately 13.5 MTPA of LNG.

Cheniere appointed Bechtel as their engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the project, and Bechtel Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Inc. (Bechtel) contracted BHGE to provide turbomachinery equipment for the third train consisting of six PGT25+G4 DLE gas turbines driving various compressors.

BHGE has provided the same equipment for two other trains already under construction at Corpus Christi, and similar technology for five trains at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass plant.

The Corpus Christi site is located on the La Quinta Channel on the northeast side of Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, Texas.

BHGE turbomachinery & process solutions president and CEO Rod Christie said: “This is the fifth order for similar equipment for Cheniere Energy through Bechtel, and an important one as it is the first FID on new liquification in the U.S. since 2015.

“Our technology provides the necessary refrigeration gas needed to chill the natural gas into liquid form for transportation. This award builds on the unparalleled technology experience and partnership established between Cheniere, Bechtel and BHGE.”

This agreement expands BHGE’s global footprint by bringing engineering, manufacturing and project management from Evendale, Ohio; Houston, Texas and Florence, Italy.

Source: Company Press Release