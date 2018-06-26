Baker Hughes, a GE company, has won a contract to supply subsea production equipment to Chevron for the second phase of the Gorgon LNG project off Australia.

The Gorgon LNG project has a total production capacity of about 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Under the contract, BHGE will supply 13 subsea production trees, two eight-slot manifolds, 13 MS-700 SFX fatigue-resistant wellheads and specialty connectors & pipes systems, and 16 Sem2K subsea control systems and associated equipment.

As part of a separate five-year contract, the firm is also responsible for supplying well completion equipment and services, including coring work, liner hangers, completions and wellbore cleanup technology.

BHGE said that the solutions will enable a second development phase within the Greater Gorgon area and help in maintaining gas supply to the downstream LNG plant.

BHGE APAC president Visal Leng said: “The expanded Gorgon subsea infrastructure will continue to be supported out of BHGE’s state-of-the-art oil and gas campus in Jandakot, Western Australia, where more than $100m has been invested in significant infrastructure and engineering capabilities to service the latest technologies deployed in the development.

“An in-country team will also support testing, installation and commissioning activities and, once the second stage is brought online, will provide operational support to maintain equipment availability, along with storage and maintenance of spare parts and tooling.”

The contract has been awarded under a 15-year Master Service Order (MSO) signed with BHGE in March 2016.

BHGE subsea production systems and services vice-president Graham Gillies said: “We have been providing cost effective, advanced technology solutions to Chevron for more than a decade and, through this MSO, will continue to do so, thereby de-risking project execution, and driving technology standardization.”

The Gorgon natural gas project is owned by a joint venture comprising Australian subsidiaries of Chevron, as operator, with 47.3% stake, ExxonMobil with 25% interest, Shell with 25% stake, Osaka Gas with 1.25% stake, Tokyo Gas with 1% interest and JERA with 0.417% stake.

For the first phase of the project, BHGE delivered gas turbines and subsea production systems as well as pipeline pre-commissioning services.