Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) is implementing its Asset Performance Management (APM) software for STAR Refinery A.Ş. (STAR) and Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Petkim), both owned by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

As part of the Asset Management System Establishment and Implementation Project, this marks the first-of-its-kind digital project by BHGE in Turkey and the first partnership globally with SOCAR.

Applying the power of APM to operational data at SOCAR’s plants, the software will further support SOCAR’s goal to secure maximum capacity for Petkim by building the new STAR Refinery. The two plants are among the largest in the region, with Petkim Petrochemicals having a capacity of 3.6 MTPA, and STAR Refinery at 10 MTPA.

“The STAR Refinery and Petkim Petrochemicals plants are central to our strategy of diversifying energy supply to Turkey and Europe, with Turkey as a key hub for energy transport and production,” said Emil Eminov, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.

“The implementation of the Asset Management System Establishment and Implementation Project underlines our commitment to leverage industry’s best practices and innovative digital technology to bring unprecedented levels of productivity to these two plants. We intend to create an integrated asset management system in the Aliağa Peninsula, where our major investments are located. Our long-term agreement with BHGE will improve cost efficiency and productivity and support the creation of an integrated energy value supply chain through Turkey.”

The APM suite is being implemented at SOCAR’s plants in Turkey with asset management consultants from Fluor Corporation, and in-line with the best practices identified under ISO 55000 and ISO 55001.

Aimed at ensuring safe, stable and reliable operations at the two plants, the use of APM will also contribute to SOCAR’s ability to make data-informed decisions that increase life-cycle, lower operational costs through improved efficiency, enhance performance, and mitigate risks. With this project, BHGE aims to further strengthen its relationship with SOCAR and expands its reach to other markets too.

“The implementation contract for APM software at SOCAR’s two plants is a significant win for BHGE, supporting our world-leading credentials in bringing advanced digital technology to the oil and gas industry,” said Rami Qasem, President & CEO of BHGE Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and India.

“Our technology was validated after a thorough review by experts at SOCAR ensuring that our solutions are the ideal fit for helping achieve the strategic growth goals of the company. We are excited to be working with SOCAR for the first time on digital and look forward to future collaborations. We thank all stakeholders for their support in driving forward the projects.”

BHGE has a strong history of presence in Turkey, with fullstream support to key partners and customers such as BOTAŞ for pipelines and gas storage facilities, Turkish Petroleum (TP) for various onshore and offshore drilling activities, TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline) for mainline turbo compressors and multiple process equipment and TÜPRAŞ for power generation and various measurement and control technologies.

Source: Company Press Release