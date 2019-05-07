GE’s Baker Hughes (BHGE) has bagged the turbomachinery contract for BP’s phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project aims to unlock 15 trillion cubic feet of gas estimated to be held in the Tortue and Ahmeyim fields. First gas from the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project is expected to be produced in 2022.

Under its contract, BHGE will supply its technology for four compressor trains for offshore gas liquefaction, which will be carried out on Golar LNG’s $1.3bn Gimi LNG vessel. The LNG vessel, under a 20-year lease and operate agreement (LOA) with BP, is expected to draw 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

BHGE was given the contract by Black and Veatch (B&V), which in turn is Golar’s topsides contractor.

The GE company will equip each of the four LNG trains of the FLNG project with a PGT25+G4 aeroderivative gas turbine, which will each power a centrifugal compressor. BHGE said that the gas turbines and compressors will be manufactured, tested and transported from its facilities in Italy.

BHGE Turbomachinery & Process Solutions president and CEO Rod Christie said: “Being selected for this important project reinforces our gas leadership position in the global LNG market and an important region.

“Our technology solution has been proven to support FLNG, is based on a strong partnership with B&V and offers best-in-class reliability rates that will help reduce operational risks for Golar and BP.”

In March, BHGE alongside McDermott International were awarded subsea equipment contracts for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project by BP. Under the contracts, the two firms will provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and subsea production system (SPS) equipment.

BHGE’s responsibility under the terms of the contract, is to provide five large-bore deepwater horizonal xmas trees (DHXTs), a six-slot dual bore manifold, subsea distribution units (SDUs), a pipeline end manifold, three subsea isolation valves (SSIVs), subsea production control systems and diverless connections.

The initial subsea infrastructure of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will link the first four of 12 wells through production pipelines to a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. From the FPSO, liquids are removed, while the export gas is moved through a pipeline to the FLNG hub terminal where it will be liquefied.