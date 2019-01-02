Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order worth INR35bn ($500m) from West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) for setting up a 660MW supercritical thermal power unit for the Sagardighi Thermal Power Project in West Bengal, India.

The Sagardighi Thermal Power Project, which currently comprises four operational units of a combined capacity of 1600MW, is located in Manigram village, 13km north of Sagardighi.

The thermal power plant has been in operations since 2008 with a fourth unit entering into operations in January 2017.

BHEL’s scope of work for the fifth unit of the power plant covers design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the Main Plant Turnkey Package.

Included in the package are a supercritical boiler and turbine generator along with its auxiliaries, electricals, controls and instrumentation, coal handling plant, ash handling plant, switchyard, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems.

BHEL said that the unit 5 of the Sagardighi Thermal Power Project, which will use supercritical technology, will contribute to India’s quest for clean and eco-friendly power to a significant extent. Further, it is also expected to reduce fuel consumption by utilizing high efficiency equipment operating at higher operating parameters.

BHEL said that the new unit will further curtail emissions by using emission control equipment like FGD and SCR systems to capture SOx and NOx and other pollutants to meet the revised emission norms notified by the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The company, in a statement, said: “The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the company’s Power Sector – Eastern Region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities on site.”

The Indian government-owned power generation equipment manufacturer claims that it has contributed more than 80% of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL till date.

Nearly a year ago, BHEL bagged an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for a 660MW coal-based thermal power project in Maharashtra. Under the contract, the company has been working on delivering Unit 6 of the 1,420MW Bhusawal thermal power station in Jalgaon district.