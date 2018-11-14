Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has fully commissioned the 120MW Pulichintala hydro power project in Telangana state in India by placing the fourth and final unit into service.

The other three units of the Pulichintala hydro power project are already into operations. All the four units of the hydro-electric project (HEP) are of 30MW capacity each.

Located in Suryapet district, the Pulichintala hydro project, which has been built on River Krishna with an investment of INR18.5bn ($250m), is owned by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO).

BHEL was responsible for executing the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) package for the hydro power project in Telangana. Included in the package were supply and supervision of installation and commissioning of four sets of Vertical Kaplan Turbines and generators of 30MW capacity each alongside the associated auxiliary equipment.

The equipment for the Pulichintala hydro power project was manufactured and supplied by BHEL’s facilities at Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur. On the other hand, BHEL’s Power Sector Southern Region construction division supervised the installation and commissioning on the project site.

Commissioning of the Pulichintala hydro power project has been executed in four phases starting with the first unit, which was placed into service in November 2016.

Till date, BHEL has commissioned 1.07GW of hydro projects in Telangana. Some of the large hydro projects placed into service by the company in the South Indian state are Nagarjuna Sagar PSS and Srisailam Left Bank Power House.

The company, in a statement, said: “BHEL is presently executing Hydro-electric projects of more than 2,700 MW across the country, in addition to 3,904 MW abroad which includes 2,940 MW in Bhutan and 900 MW in Nepal, which are under various stage of implementation.

“Significantly, more than 500 hydro-electric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered on BHEL in India and abroad with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW.”

In Nepal, BHEL bagged a contract from SJVN Arun-3 Power Development (SAPDC) in May 2018 for executing the 900MW Arun-3 hydropower project. Under the Rs5.36bn ($80m) contract, the Indian company will be responsible for delivering the electro-mechanical package of the Nepalese hydro project, which is being built with an investment of Rs57.23bn ($860m).