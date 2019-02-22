Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has commissioned a 250MW coal-based thermal power unit at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar, India.

The unit has been commissioned at the 4x250MW greenfield Nabinagar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

Nabinagar TPP has been set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company, a joint venture of NTPC and the Indian Railways.

The present unit forms the third 250MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP, while the first two units are already commercially operational and the fourth unit is in an advanced stage of implementation.

BHEL said that it has received orders for steam generator and turbine generator packages for setting up of four units of 250MW coal based thermal plant.

The company’s scope of work included design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with associated auxiliaries and electricals, apart from advanced controls & instrumentation (C&I) and electrostatic precipitators.

BHEL said that it has manufactured the key equipment for the project at its Haridwar, Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad and Bengaluru works, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company’s power sector – Eastern Region.

The company has a long-standing partnership with NTPC and has supplied approximately 34,000MW of the coal-based power plants of NTPC and its JVs that account for around 75% of NTPC’s coal-based installed capacity.

In January 2018, BHEL commissioned a 250MW thermal power unit at at Barauni Extension thermal power project located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar. Barauni Extension power project has two units, unit 8 and unit 9, of 250MW each.

The firm had received the contract for the project on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The contract scope included complete engineering, manufacturing and supply of equipment; erection & commissioning and civil works of all the plant utilities.

At Barauni, BHEL is also carrying out renovation and modernisation (R&M) of two existing units (units 6 and 7) of 110 MW, which were earlier set up by the company more than 30 years ago.