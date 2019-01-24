Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged an order to supply emission control equipment for the 660MW Unit 6 of the Bhusawal thermal power station in Maharashtra, India.

A year ago, the Indian state-owned company won the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Bhusawal thermal power station from the Maharashtra State Power Generation (Mahagenco), worth more than INR28bn ($390m). The additional order revises BHEL’s contract value to about INR37.5bn ($530m).

The scope of the additional contract from Mahagenco will include installation of emission control equipment and for executing changes in various equipment/subsystems due to change in coal, modification in CHP/AHP among others, said BHEL.

The company, in a statement, said: “BHEL has been a leader in the emission control equipment business for several decades and was one of the earliest entrants in the country.

“BHEL has so far secured orders for providing 34 sets of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system for SOx control and 13 sets of Selective Catalytic reduction (SCR) system for NOx control.”

The unit 6 of the 1,420MW Bhusawal thermal power station located in Jalgaon district is a supercritical thermal power generating unit. Currently, the power plant has two sets each of 210MW and 500MW units in operation while the first unit at a capacity of 62.5MW, which was commissioned in 1968, is no longer into service.

All the four operating units of the Bhusawal thermal power station were supplied and commissioned by BHEL.

The company said that it is geared fully to cater to the full range of emission control equipment to cope up with the latest norms for Indian thermal power plants.

BHEL is in a technology collaboration with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) for highly efficient state-of-the-art FGD systems and with Korea-based HLB Power for large size Gates and DampeINR.

Recently, BHEL bagged an order worth INR35bn ($500m) from West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) for installing a 660MW supercritical thermal power unit for the Sagardighi Thermal Power Project in West Bengal, India.

Currently, the Sagardighi Thermal Power Project, which has been in operations since 2008, has four operating units with a combined capacity of 1600MW.