Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders, totaling over Rs.1.25bn ($19m), for establishing solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The first order for setting up a 20 MW SPV power plant has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), while the other for setting up a 10 MW SPV power plant has been received from Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC). Both the solar power plants will be set up at Gujarat Solar Park, Charanka, Gujarat.

With these orders, BHEL’s solar capacity under execution at Gujarat Solar Park has reached 120 MW while the company’s solar portfolio has risen to 580 MW. The company is presently executing over 210 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop Solar PV projects across the country.

BHEL has been contributing to the national initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy based products on a sustained basis, since the past three decades.

The company has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules. In addition to this, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are also being manufactured by BHEL at its Bengaluru plant.

BHEL is one of the few companies in India whose solar business is backed by a dedicated R&D team.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV power plants and has set up solar plants in various locations in India including the Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.

Source: Company Press Release.