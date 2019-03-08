Australia-based mining and construction firm BGC Contracting (BCG) has received a $30m contract as part of Northern Star Resources’ development of the Ramone Gold Project, located 35km south east of the Jundee Gold Mine.

Ramone Gold Project marks the BGC’s first gold mining contract in Western Australia for ten years and the eighteen-month open pit mining project is expected to start in March 2019

Under the contract, BGC will deliver both the initial infrastructure and mining services for the greenfield site.

BGC Contracting CEO Greg Heylen said: “Working closely with the client was pivotal in securing this work. This contract with Northern Star Resources puts us in good stead for BGC Contracting securing further gold mining opportunities.”

“We are very excited to secure this project opportunity with BGC Contracting growing its projects, both in commodity and geographical diversification. This is an exciting milestone in this strategy and we are very pleased to partner with Northern Star.”

Under the contract, BGC is expected to provide the services that include the installation of site facilities, drill and blast, load and haul mining, and dewatering services.

The company is also expected to carry out the additional site works at the Ramone gold project including the construction of internal haul roads, the establishment of the site workshop, explosive compound and magazines, associated earthworks and site preparations.

BGC said that it is mobilizing the mining fleet at Ramone gold project that includes a 250T class excavator and five Komatsu 785 dump trucks.

Greg added: “Two years ago, we embarked on a strategy to grow the business, grow our national footprint and to increase our commodity diversification. The Ramone contract is a major achievement for our diversification strategy and allows us to extend our expertise in gold whilst providing new job opportunities for some 50-60 people on this greenfield project.”

In February, BGC Contracting said that it secured the earthworks construction contract for the Albemarle Group’s Kemerton Lithium Project, near Bunbury in Western Australia. The contract was awarded at the end of 2018.