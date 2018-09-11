South Field Energy, a subsidiary of Advanced Power, has selected Bechtel to design and build 1.182GW combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility in Columbiana County, Ohio, US.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2021, the $1.3bn South Field Energy facility will be equipped to produce clean, reliable and efficient power to more than one million homes.

Under the contract, Bechtel will provide the engineering, procurement, and construction of the electric generating facility.

The project will feature General Electric power generation equipment including two natural gas turbines, each paired with a heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator.

Bechtel has already received approval to immediately commence construction on the South Field Energy facility, which is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs during peak construction phase.

Bechtel global Infrastructure business operations manager Kelvin Sims said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver cleaner, reliable energy to the Columbiana, Ohio community.

“Our experience in delivering combined-cycle facilities along with our continued collaboration with Advanced Power will ensure that this project reflects the best of innovation.”

The new facility is jointly owned by Advanced Power and an investor group, which includes Kyushu Electric Power, NH-Amundi Asset Management and PIA Investment Management, RS Global Capital Investment, Shikoku Electric Power, and an affiliate of Bechtel Development Company.

Advanced Power CEO Thomas Spang said: “We are proud to have developed the South Field Energy facility, our second major project in Ohio.

“The project will create jobs and bring significant economic benefits to the Village of Wellsville, Columbiana County, and the State.”

The facility, which will be managed by Advanced Power, will use clean natural gas as fuel to generate power. It will also have the capability to operate on ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) which ensures reliable operations if gas is unavailable.

Recently, Advanced Power has secured $1.3bn in financing to build South Field Energy facility.

Upon completion, the facility’s energy, capacity and ancillary services will be sold into the PJM market.