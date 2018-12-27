Bechtel (Western Australia) has secured the contract from Woodside Petroleum to carry out the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Pluto Train 2 Project.

In October, Bechtel was selected as the preferred contractor for the project.

The scope of work includes determining the final costs and technical definition for the proposed second LNG train at the Pluto LNG facility with a targeted capacity of 5Mtpa. The project also involves installation of domestic gas infrastructure.

Additionally, the contract also includes an option for Woodside to award the lump sum engineering, procurement and construction contract. It is subject to the positive final investment decision (FID) on the project and other conditions.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman stated that the step will help to advance the development of Burrup Hub, a LNG production centre in northern part of the province. It is also expected to support the development of the Scarborough gas resource.

Coleman added: “Our Burrup Hub vision is taking shape as we work with Bechtel to progress the Pluto Train 2 Project, which will create a pathway for the globally cost-competitive development of Western Australian gas resources.”

The Pluto Train 2 Project represents a planned expansion of the existing Pluto LNG onshore facilities.

These facilities processes gas procured from the offshore Pluto and Xena gas fields in Western Australia.

Woodside is planning FID for the Pluto Train 2 Project in 2020 and commence operations in 2024, subject to necessary joint venture approvals, regulatory approvals and commercial arrangements.