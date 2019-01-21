Barminco has won a three-year approximately $113m contract from Regis Resources to provide underground mining services at the Rosemont Gold Project.

Rosemont Gold Project is an open pit gold mine fully operational since March 2013 and is one of three Regis projects in the Duketon deposit area. The project is located 130kms north of Laverton in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Recently, Regis has approved the expansion of the mine to start an underground operation positioned directly below the current Rosemont open pit with Barminco to perform development and production work at the underground deposit.

Barminco chief executive officer Paul Muller said: “We are delighted to have been selected at this new project and look forward to working with the Regis team as Rosemont expands into underground production.This project adds to Barminco’s extensive experience in the WA Goldfields, with current mining projects at Sunrise Dam and Agnew.

“We will draw on our deep capability across Barminco’speople, equipment, systems, processes, and expertise in underground mining to ensure we provide a safe and reliable service at Rosemont and look to build a strong, long-term relationship with Regis.”

Barminco is expected to start mobilization right away and employ approximately 100 staff at the project. Onsite works are anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2019, including commencing portal development at the southern end of the Rosemont Main open pit.

Regis Resources managing director Jim Beyer said: “The Company is very pleased to partner with a highly experienced and well regarded underground mining contractor in Barminco. This is the next step in delivering the underground strategy that Regis has been pursuing at Duketon.

“We believe the development of the initial underground position at Rosemont provides an excellent platform to grow the operation through exploration from an established underground footprint. Rosemont underground is a key component of our exciting strategy toincrease annual production and mine life at Duketon.”

Recently, Barminco has also received a contract from Western Areas to perform decline rehabilitation and development works at the nickel miner’s new Odysseus mine.