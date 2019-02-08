Barminco has secured a contract worth approximately A$100m ($71m) from Hindustan Zinc (HZL) to provide underground mining services the Rampura Agucha Mine in India .

The new contract awarded to Barminco has a three and a half year term, subject to review and mutual agreement of rates after the first year.

The scope of work includes the extension of development works that were being provided under a recently completed contract. Besides, it includes the addition of production work in the Barminco-developed area of the mine.

Barminco has been operating at the Rampura Agucha Mine for HZL since late 2016. Under the contract, HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is expected to offer capital equipment and consumables.

Barminco Chief Executive Officer Paul Muller said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded a contract that extends our operations at the Rampura Agucha mine with an expanded scope to include production works.

“We look forward to deepening the relationship we have built with Hindustan Zinc over the past few of years by delivering on this extended scope of works both safely and efficiently.”

Recently, the company has secured a three-year contract from Regis Resources to deliver underground mining services at the Rosemont Gold Project. The contract is worth approximately A$113m ($80m).

Since March 2013, Rosemont has been a fully operational open pit gold mine and is one of three Regis projects in the Duketon deposit area. The mine is located 130km north of Laverton in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Regis has approved the expansion of the gold mine to an underground operation located directly below the current Rosemont open pit mine. Under the contract, Barminco will perform development and production work at the underground deposit.

Barminco is expected to employ approximately 100 staff at the project. Onsite works are expected to start in the first quarter of 2019, including the start of portal development at the southern end of the Rosemont Main open pit.