Baker Hughes, a GE company, has bagged a development contract from Vedanta’s oil and gas subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas for the construction of nearly 300 new wells and delivery of a chemical EOR program in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Under its contract, the GE company will deliver an integrated scope of oilfield services and equipment in the next two years to assist Cairn Oil & Gas in unlocking significant untapped reserves in the Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwariya (MBA) fields.

Included in these are all associated technology and operations to develop new wells quickly and cost-efficiently. Baker Hughes will also have to deliver solutions to boost production from existing wells across the three fields.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta CEO Sudhir Mathur said: “By fast-tracking the operations of the MBA fields, our focus is on enhancing our productivity to support the nation’s energy needs.

“The decisive factor in awarding the contract was the competency of our partner in delivering solutions that enhance productivity and ensure cost efficiency. BHGE has been a long-term partner to Cairn and with this project we will strengthen our relationship further.”

The Mangala field, which is regarded as the largest onshore hydrocarbon discoveries in India in over two decades, was discovered in early 2004. It was followed by discoveries of the Aishwariya and Bhagyam fields.

Baker Hughes revealed that the project, which is expected to commence in the second half of this year, is planned to be delivered in phases.

The company will design an alkaline-surfactant-polymer (ASP) flooding solution, which is a new form of chemical EOR solution, for improving recovery from existing wells.

Its scope includes developing the chemistry and also construction of chemical recovery plants.

Baker Hughes India and South Asia CEO Ashish Bhandari said: “This is a landmark agreement that underpins our leading technology position and the value of our fullstream portfolio. From reservoir modelling and well construction to chemical injection and facility construction, our advanced technology solutions aim to deliver unprecedented levels of productivity for our customers.”