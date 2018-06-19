Australia’s Lucapa Diamond, and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas, have sold alluvial diamonds recovered from the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, for $2m.

The parcel of 1,782 carats (Figure 1) achieved gross sale proceeds of US$2.0 million (A$2.7 million), representing an average price per carat of US$1,150 (A$1,530).

The sale excluded a number of large white Specials and a coloured Special recovered which were not presented for sale and were held for a future sale.

The sale took gross proceeds from Lulo diamond sales to date in H1 2018 to US$15.9 million (A$20.2million) at an average price per carat of US$1,642 (A$2,093).

Source: Company Press Release