Private investment firm Aterian Investment Partners has acquired U.S. Zinc in an international carve-out transaction from Votorantim Group.

U.S. Zinc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is among the world’s leading zinc chemistry and material science companies manufacturing diversified zinc products.

U.S. Zinc is a global market leader in zinc oxide, zinc dust, and Prime Western grade zinc metal products sold to the tire, chemical, coatings, and agriculture markets. The business is differentiated through nearly 70 years of technology and quality in the marketplace, with an expansive manufacturing footprint throughout five facilities in the United States and China.

Aterian partner Christopher H. Thomas said: “We are proud to invest and partner with U.S. Zinc, its experienced management team and dedicated employees. We look forward to supporting investments in research, technology, product expansion and capacity, both domestic and international.”

Aterian Principal Joshua Ciampa said: “U.S. Zinc further complements Aterian investments in industry leading industrial companies where we can support strategic growth initiatives. Working alongside management and Votorantim, we diligently completed the cross-border carve-out in approximately 60 days.”

U.S. Zinc CEO Tracy Baugh said: “This transaction will give us the opportunity to further invest in U.S. Zinc and evolve with our customers and industry. By operating as a stand-alone we will be well positioned to capitalize on a wide range of new growth opportunities.”

