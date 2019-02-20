The latest data released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) shows Asia-Pacific installed 24.9 GW capacity of onshore wind power in 2018, an increase of 4.2% compared to 2017.

The preview data from GWEC’s Global Wind Report forecasts that a further 145 GW of onshore wind capacity will be added by 2023 – this would mean that total installed onshore capacity will reach over 400 GW in the region.

Top three onshore wind markets in Asia-Pacific in 2018:

China – 21.2 GW (preliminary)

India – 2.2 GW

Australia – 0.549 GW

China installed the most onshore wind capacity during 2018 in Asia-Pacific and globally. GWEC expects China to remain the largest onshore market in the future. However, other markets are developing and with auctions progressing in India, new onshore wind capacity installations could exceed 5 GW annually in India.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “Asia-Pacific is the leading growth market for the global wind industry. Aside from the largest markets in China, India and Australia, GWEC expects positive developments in South-East Asia with onshore wind representing a cost-competitive choice for markets with growing energy demand.”

Karin Ohlenforst, Director of Market Intelligence at GWEC, said: “Wind markets in South-East Asia offer an opportunity for growth if policy commitments focus on the competitiveness and efficiency that wind energy can offer. More mature Asian markets like Japan and South Korea will continue to install new onshore capacity growing the onshore market in Asia.”

GWEC, together with key industry stakeholders, is working to increase policy momentum and to increase the understanding of the competitiveness of wind energy compared to coal in developing markets such as Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. Growth in renewables is a priority across Asia-Pacific in a bid to decarbonise whilst satisfying rising energy demand.

These latest figures released by GWEC form the statistical release of the Global Wind Report. The Global Wind Report is GWEC’s flagship publication and the most widely used source of data for industry and governments. This report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the global wind industry and an overview of trends such as the growth of offshore wind, corporate sourcing and changing business models. The full report will be released on 3 April.

Source: Company Press Release