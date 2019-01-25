Subsea equipment rental, sales and services company Ashtead Technology announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with 4Subsea.

Under the deal, Ashtead will further enhance its inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services by adding 4Subsea’s sensors to its portfolio and gaining access to 4Subsea’s domain experts within subsea production, well intervention and drilling. 4Subsea will strengthen its position in the global sensor market with hardware and digital services delivery through Ashtead’s extensive sales and distribution network including facilities in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Halifax, Houston and Singapore.

4Subsea is a leading provider of technology and services that help operators maintain production from subsea oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms. By combining expert engineering competence, operational experience and digitalised decision support, 4Subsea ensures the integrity of subsea assets all the way from the reservoir to deck.

Allan Pirie, CEO of Ashtead, commented: “This global strategic partnership strengthens the group’s capabilities, creating a wider, more competitive offering, while reinforcing our position as a leader in the provision of advanced subsea integrity management solutions.

“Our customers now have access to a leading innovator in offshore asset monitoring and integrity solutions. Adding 4Subsea’s autonomous sensor technology and services to our existing capabilities means we can now offer a comprehensive monitoring and integrity management service to support the performance and life extension of critical infrastructure.”

Peter Jenkins, CEO of 4Subsea, said: “We are pleased and excited about building a partnership with Ashtead Technology. They hold a world-leading position in providing offshore equipment solutions to the oil and gas industry, and we regard this partnership as a joining of forces to enhance our offering to the market and drive greater customer success. Ultimately we believe this partnership will support operators in reducing both risk and costs associated with operating subsea fields.”

A globally recognised market leader in subsea technology rental, management and consultancy services, Ashtead is committed to further improving and growing its range of value-added services which include engineered measurement solutions, asset management and equipment sales and rental. The company currently employs more than 130 people in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Halifax, Houston, London and Singapore.

