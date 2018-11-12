ASE Group has announced the completion of hot functional tests at unit 2 of the Novovoronezh II nuclear power plant located in southwest Russia.

The tests, which started on 1 September, is the final major stage of commissioning work before the physical start-up of a unit.

Oleg Shperle, project director for the construction of the Novovoronezh plant, said commissioning operations were on schedule and that the tests had proved the equipment complies with design characteristics.

The unit will now undergo an audit of the main and auxiliary equipment of the reactor facility, which will be inspected by regulator Rostechnadzor to confirm that it is ready for physical start-up, which will start in December of this year, ASE said.

Also known as Novovoronezh 7, the unit is a VVER 1200/392M pressurised water reactor unit with a design net capacity of 1114 MWe.

Source: Company Press Release