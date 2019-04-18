Arnlea Systems, global provider of industrial mobile software for tracking, inspection and maintenance for the oil & gas industry, has announced that it has renewed its existing contract with px group for a further five years with a six-figure value.

px group, which delivers innovative management and engineering services for high hazard and highly regulated environments, operates and is duty holder for the St. Fergus gas terminal 40 miles from Aberdeen. St. Fergus is a top tier COMAH installation, processing natural gas from numerous UK and Norwegian offshore fields, on behalf of North Sea Midstream Partners as the owner of the St. Fergus gas terminal and FUKA pipeline.

Arnlea has been providing px with its IntrinsixEX software solution since March 2016 and that has now been extended and now includes a supply of tablets and associated equipment for their inspection teams. These tablets are Windows 10 supported and ATEX-certified and this turnkey package to transition legacy hardware to Windows 10 OS is part of px group’s strategy to further enhance its Ex inspections at the plant.

IntrinsixEX enables a quicker turnaround of faulty and ineffective equipment because of its Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) platform. Working with the Arnlea software, inspectors’ efficiency is improved by an average of 150%, freeing up teams to focus on other areas of responsibility, while delivering higher productivity. IntrinsixEX enables px and other clients to comply with IEC 60079 and provides standardised inspection and reporting processes to speed up data interpreting, comparisons and understanding, which facilitates better management decision-making at all levels.

Steven McDuff Lead ECI Engineer px group said, “St Fergus is a complex COMAH installation and we have full accountability for the safe, efficient and compliant operation of both the gas terminal and the pipelines. Working with Arnlea and using IntrinsixEX enables that operation to function as seamlessly as possible. The contribution that IntrinsixEX has made to our inspection teams and technical analysis has been invaluable. The high service levels we receive from all at Arnlea made this contract renewal straightforward and the next logical step.”

Commenting on the contract renewal, Arnlea’s Managing Director said, “We are committed to improving clients’ operational excellence, compliance, asset integrity and reducing their operations expenditures. The contract renewal with px means we can continue to do just that and our strong relationship with their team means that we are able to innovate our software whenever required, in order to meet their ongoing and ever-challenging operational demands.”

Source: Company Press Release