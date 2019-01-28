Argonaut Gold announced that it has received a positive decision statement for the Environmental Assessment (EA) for its 100%-owned Magino Project.

The decision statement, under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012, has been received from the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

This decision follows a thorough and science-based environmental assessment conducted by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency with participation of Indigenous groups, the public and federal departments including Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Health Canada and Transport Canada.

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO stated: “The approval of the EA is the completion of a major milestone for the Magino Project, a process that included cooperation of the Company, Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and the Canadian government to the benefit of all stakeholders. Magino is a strategic, long-life asset located in the attractive mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada. As demonstrated in our Feasibility Study published December 2017, the size, location, existing infrastructure and economics of the Project give Argonaut significant flexibility to explore options around Magino on our own or with partners. Our plans in 2019 are to continue our work to secure other key authorizations required for the Project, as well as continue our detailed design and engineering efforts.”

Subsequent key authorizations underway for Magino include but are not limited to the conclusion of the Provincial EA, the construction permit, the Mine Closure Plan and the Schedule 2 authorization. The Company anticipates the conclusion of the Provincial EA later in the first half of 2019 and subsequent authorizations during 2020.

Source: Company Press Release