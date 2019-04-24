Norwegian firm Archer has secured a new five-year platform drilling and maintenance services contract from Chevron North Sea for the Alba Northern and Captain platforms offshore UK.

The contract for the Alba Northern and Captain platforms, which was won by the company’s subsidiary Archer (UK) includes two options of one year each.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will continue to deliver onshore rig operations, maintenance and QHSE management along with offshore operations and maintenance supervision on the two platforms installed in the North Sea.

The new contract is slated to come into effect from 1 May 2019 and is expected to ensure continuity of platform drilling operations and maintenance management services on the platforms until at least 2024.

Archer (UK) platform drilling vice president and managing director Kenny Dey said: “We have provided platform drilling operations and maintenance management services for Chevron in the UK since 2004. Our strong partnership with Chevron, coupled with hard work and commitment from all our personnel has resulted in this contract award which will extend our collaboration for a minimum of another five years.”

The Alba Northern platform is used for the production from the northern sector of the Alba Field, which is located 210km northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland. Contained in water depths of nearly 453ft, the Alba Field has been in production since 1994.

The heavy oil field, which is contained in Block 16/26, was discovered in 1984. Its stakeholders apart from Chevron North Sea are Endeavour Energy UK, Verus Petroleum (SNS), Spirit Energy Resources and others.

The Captain platform, on the other hand, is associated with the Captain Field, located nearly 145 km north-east of Aberdeen in the Outer Moray Firth. Contained in water depths of approximately 346ft, the Captain Field has been in production since 1997.

Chevron North Sea and its partner Dana Petroleum (E&P) are undertaking an enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project in the Captain Field. The field development plan for stage 1 of the Captain EOR project was approved by the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in late 2018.

The EOR project will involve the application of polymer injection technology to ramp up production and help maximize economic recovery from the North Sea field.