Aqualis Offshore has entered into a master services agreement with McDermott Asia Pacific (McDermott) to provide engineering reviews and marine warranty services for the company’s offshore operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The agreement is valid for five years and covers five countries, including Singapore, Vietnam, India, Myanmar and Australia.

Aqualis Offshore will provide engineering reviews and approvals, vessel surveys, towage approvals and marine warranty services for McDermott’s offshore installation and construction projects in the five aforementioned countries.

“Everyone is aware of McDermott’s track record when it comes to offshore construction engineering and offshore operations. To be able to support the company is great. Both our companies have repeatedly demonstrated that highest level of safety and efficiency can be combined when operating offshore. We look forward to supporting McDermott whenever they require our services,” says Phil Lenox, Director – Asia Pacific, at Aqualis Offshore.

Aqualis Offshore will manage the agreement out of its Singapore office, but will utilise personnel and competence from its entire Asian office network to support the contract.

Source: Company Press Release