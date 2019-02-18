Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd., the jointly owned sales entity of the Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers, has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Bharat Gas Resources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL).

The SPA is for 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for a term of 15 years.

“In addition to BPCL being an upstream equity co-venturer in the Mozambique LNG project, we are also pleased to have them as one of our foundation customers,” said Mitch Ingram, Anadarko Executive Vice President, International, Deepwater & Exploration. “With this agreement, Mozambique LNG now has executed more than 8.5 MTPA of SPAs. India’s role in the global LNG market will continue to grow with Mozambique LNG being a natural supplier given its geographic proximity and 30-percent Indian state-owned interest in Mozambique LNG. We are grateful to BPCL for its support of Mozambique LNG and look forward to providing a long-term, reliable source of cleaner energy for many years to come.”

Anadarko is developing Mozambique’s first onshore LNG plant consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MTPA to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

Anadarko Moçambique Área 1, Lda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, operates Offshore Area 1 with a 26.5-percent working interest. Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15 percent), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Ltd. (20 percent), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (10 percent), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10 percent), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5 percent).

Source: Company Press Release