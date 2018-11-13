Missouri American Water revealed that it has commenced work on a project to replace equipment in its secondary water treatment basin at its Jefferson City plant in Missouri, US.

The $240,000 project, scheduled to last through mid-December, will upgrade secondary flocculation equipment. This upgrade to the system’s treatment process will improve water quality and help the company to meet new, more stringent, water quality regulations while enhancing efficiency, system reliability, and plant safety.

Missouri American Water operations senior supervisor Curtis Wheat said: “The current equipment is more than 50 years old and replacement parts are obsolete and difficult or impossible to find.

“Some of the current equipment is inoperable in its current state, so this is a much-needed investment in our system.”

Missouri American Water annually invests more than $200 million statewide, including more than $11 million in Jefferson City in 2017, in infrastructure improvements such as this project.

Source: Company Press Release