Ameren Missouri announced that the Missouri Public Service Commission has unanimously voted to grant a certificate of convenience and necessity to acquire an approximately 157MW wind facility after construction.

The company said that several conditions including obtaining a timely and acceptable transmission interconnection agreement from the midcontinent independent system operator are yet to be cleared for the northwest Missouri facility.

In October 2018, the company received certificate of convenience and necessity from the Missouri Public Service Commission to acquire 400MW wind facility, which is expected to be located in Schuyler and Adair counties in northeast Missouri.

The investment required for the two Ameren Missouri’s wind farms is estimate to be approximately $1bn and they are expected to start operations by the end of 2020.

Ameren Missouri president Michael Moehn said: “Expanding renewable energy in Missouri is an important part of our strategy which, alongside our Smart Energy Plan, will modernize the energy grid and enhance how our customers receive and consume energy. Today’s announcement brings us even closer to adding at least 700 MW of wind energy by 2020.”

The renewable energy projects in Missouri are expected to help the company achieve its goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050. The electricity generated from the Atchison wind facility is expected to be adequate to power nearly 47,000 households in the area.

In October last year, Ameren’s subsidiary Ameren Missouri entered into an agreement to acquire the 157MW Brickyard Hill wind farm located in northwest Missouri, from EDF Renewables North America.

During the construction phase, the Ameren Missouri’s planned addition of wind farms are expected to create nearly 280 jobs as well as several permanent jobs when the turbines are in service.

Moehn earlier said: “Our transition to cleaner forms of generation is building momentum. Investing in renewable generation, with the majority in Missouri, benefits our customers and the communities we serve by keeping rates steady and increasing economic activity.”

Ameren Missouri has been offering electric and gas service for over 100 years. Its service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.