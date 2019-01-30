ALROSA has announced that a unique rough diamond weighing almost 200 carats was mined at the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe in mid-January 2019.

A gemstone with dimensions of 40x31x20 mm and a weight of 191.46 carats was extracted at the processing plant №12 of Udachny mining and processing division. The mined diamond is transparent, with a slight yellowish tinge.

“Such large gem-quality discoveries, weighing more than 100 carats, confirm that there are many unique precious minerals in the reserves of the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe. Since the beginning of the development in 1967, the pipe has given hundreds of large diamonds to our company. In the near future, this rare specimen will go to the United Selling Organization for the detailed study and evaluation,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA, said.

A comparable in size rough diamond was found at the company’s deposits more than 2.5 years ago.

The Udachnaya pipe was discovered in 1955; it is among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and abroad.

Source: Company Press Release