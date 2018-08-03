Alianza Minerals has completed exploration program at the Haldane Silver Property located in Keno District, Yukon, Canada.

This was a wide-ranging program of mapping, prospecting and soil sampling that covered areas of the property that had not been surveyed since the 1960’s. A total of 1,195 soil and 55 rock samples were collected during the program.

A total of 1,195 soil and 55 rock samples were collected during the program. The 8,579-hectare Haldane property is located 30 km north of Mayo, YT, in the historic Keno Hill Silver District.

“The recently completed program at Haldane was largely focussed on investigating the under-explored areas of the property where potential for new mineralization or extensions of the known vein structures may exist, particularly under cover,” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza. “The data collected in this program will be important in refining our next set of drill targets for the property.”

2018 Exploration Program

This phase of exploration at Haldane included mapping, prospecting and soil sampling peripheral to known mineralization at the Mt. Haldane Vein System (“MHVS”), covering areas of the property that had not been explored in detail since at least the 1960’s. Mapping and prospecting located alteration and mineralization associated with several historical geochemical anomalies in the North Star Creek drainage, including galena-siderite mineralization, an assemblage that is typical in the faults/veins of the Keno Hill Mining district, two kilometres east of the MHVS at the Strebchuk Showing.

Trenching near the Johnson Adit (a component of MHVS) exposed a 15-metre wide fault zone in a lengthened historic trench. Black gouge and breccia with local concentrations of iron oxides and traces of galena were sampled. A second trench on the Ross Ag-Pb-Zn soil anomaly, two kilometres south of the MHVS, did not reach bedrock but did contain abundant quartzite and phyllitic quartzite float, rock units known to host larger vein structures in the Keno Hill District. Soil samples were taken at 5 m intervals along the 65-metre length of the trench and select rock samples of the float material were collected as well.

A total of 1,195 soil samples (including 5% control samples), 13 silt samples and 55 rock samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. All sample results are pending. Management expects the geochemical results to be finalized in August which may allow for a follow up program in September. These results will assist in defining and ranking drill targets.

Haldane Silver Property

The 8,579 hectare Haldane Property is located 25 km west of Keno City, YT in the western portion of the Keno Hill Silver District where companies such as Alexco Resource Corp. (TSX:AXR) and Metallic Minerals Corporation (TSXV:MMG) are currently exploring. Notably, the access road to Victoria Gold Corp.’s (TSXV:VIT) Eagle Gold Mine crosses the northern portion of the property. Mineralization in the district consists of structurally-controlled, silver-bearing veins. Silver production began in the Keno district in 1913, with over 200 million ounces of silver produced through 1989. Production statistics from the Yukon government Minfile (2003) state that 4.87 million tonnes were mined at an average grade of 1,389 g/t silver, 5.62% lead and 3.14% zinc in that time.

Mineralization at Haldane consists of galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite and pyrargyrite, with gangue of manganiferous siderite and quartz in veins, hosted within Keno Hill quartzite in proximity to the Robert Service Thrust. This mineralization and setting bears a strong resemblance to the main Keno Hill deposits.

The north-trending Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS) is the main target area on the property, where initial exploration dates back to 1918. Early workers hand sorted ore from underground workings at the Middlecoff Zone in 1918-19, recovering a reported 24.7 tonnes of ore averaging 3,102 g/t silver and 59% lead. Later work at the Johnson Zone recovered 2.1 tonnes of ore averaging 4,602 g/t silver and 57.9% lead in 1927. Little work was done on the property until the 1960s when trenching and further underground development and drilling was conducted. Recent work, including prospecting, mapping, soil geochemistry and limited diamond drilling, has shown that the MHVS veins have excellent potential for strike extension. Additional showings up to three kilometres east of the MHVS shows the potential for other mineralized structures on the property.

Source: Company Press Release