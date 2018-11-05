Åland Islands, a local transportation in the Baltic Sea, is switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel which is produced entirely from waste and residues.

The first vehicles to use the product are the local and charter buses of the Viking Line Buss and Williams Buss companies, in addition to the Åland Post fleet.

Viking Line Buss CEO Jim Häggblom “We are constantly striving to reduce our environmental impact, and we want to play our part in combating climate change. That is why we chose to introduce cleaner transportation and Neste MY Renewable Diesel to our business. Switching to renewable diesel will help us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 90% compared to the emissions from conventional fossil diesel.”

By estimation, using Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Åland will make it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 kilograms per inhabitant per year. This reduction is equivalent to the removal of almost 400 passenger cars from the road for a year.

Deputy Premier and Government of Åland, Industry, Trade and Environment Minister Camilla Gunell said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our energy and climate strategy is aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by at least 60% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Our vision is to use only renewable energy and clean fuels in the future. With this in mind, it is great that we in Åland have pioneering companies such as Viking Line Buss, Williams Buss and Åland Post, who are adopting renewable energy so extensively.”

Neste Marketing and Services in Finland Vice President Sam Holmberg said: “We are delighted that these Åland’s transportation companies have decided to make the switch to Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Companies can start using Neste MY without having to make any modifications to the existing fleet. It is also important that the fuel maintains its performance in winter conditions.

“Neste My Renewable Diesel can be used without worry all year round, since it can withstand temperatures as low as -34 °C.”

For a cleaner archipelago

In addition to the Åland Islands, Neste is part of the efforts to bring about a cleaner archipelago as part of the Journey to Zero project. The project involves partners working together to explore and experiment together to find solutions that will help steer the world towards a fossil-free future.

One goal of the Journey to Zero project is to make the island of Lidö, in the Stockholm archipelago, fossil fuel free within a year.

Holmberg said: “The Baltic Sea and its beautiful islands and archipelagos deserve a cleaner future. By making Lidö fossil fuel free, we want to encourage others to make their own contribution in ensuring a brighter future.

“Åland’s is a fine example leading the way with its ambitious emissions reduction targets.”

Source: Company Press Release