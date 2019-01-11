Aker Energy said that it is set to complete the drilling of the Pecan-4A appraisal well in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana.

The drilling of the Pecan-4A appraisal well has enabled Aker Energy to confirm its understanding of the geology in the region and also in identifying deep oil water contact in the Pecan reservoir.

The appraisal well was drilled at the Pecan field, nearly 166km southwest of Takoradi in Ghana, to a vertical depth of 4,870m in 2,667m of water, using the Maersk Viking ultra-deep water drillship.

The DWT/CTP block has seven discoveries, of which Pecan is the main discovery till date, said Aker Energy, which is the operator of the offshore Ghanaian block.

The company said that the existing discoveries are estimated to hold gross contingent resources (2C) of 450–550 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), based on the already available subsurface data from seismic, wells drilled and an analysis of the Pecan-4A well result.

The Norwegian oil and gas firm estimates the total volumes to be included in a Plan of Development (POD) have the potential to increase to 600-1,000 mmboe after taking into account the next two appraisal wells slated to be drilled.

Apart from that, there are identified multiple well targets to be drilled under a larger area development after submission of the POD, said the company.

Aker Energy CEO Jan Arve Haugan said: “We are pleased to announce the well results, confirming our understanding of the area, as well as the resource base and upside potential in the DWT/CTP block.

“Based on these results, we will optimise the Plan of Development for the Pecan field. There is still a lot of work to be done, including to conclude the phasing of the development, the size of first phase and detailing of the concept. Our most important priority going forward is to deliver a robust field development plan to the Ghanaian authorities.”

Aker Energy, which holds a stake of 50% in the DWT/CTP block, is partnered by Lukoil (38%), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) with a stake of 10% and Fueltrade (2%).