Aker Energy Ghana has submitted the plan of development and operations (PDO) for the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP block) to the Ghanaian Energy Ministry.

The Aker Energy subsidiary is the operator of the DWT/CTP block, which comprises seven discoveries, out of which, the Pecan field is the main discovery till date.

As per the PDO, the company and its partners will begin with the development of the Pecan field as a firm phase one.

The partners will work towards reaching a final investment decision (FID) on the DWT/CTP project once the PDO is approved, which is subject to approval from relevant Ghanaian authorities.

First oil from the Pecan field is expected to be drawn 35 months after the FID is reached.

Ghanaian Minister of Energy John Peter Amewu said: “The submission of the integrated PDO has been a result of collaboration between the Contractors, GNPC, relevant agencies and the Ministry. The Pecan field will be the fourth producing oil field offshore Ghana and will strongly benefit the people of Ghana.”

The Pecan field is contained in ultra-deep waters ranging from 2,400 to 2,700m. It is planned to be developed with a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea production system (SPS).

Aker Energy said that the FPSO will be the center for processing and exporting of crude oil from the offshore Ghanaian field.

Pecan field’s development will feature up to 26 subsea wells, out of which, 14 will be advanced, horizontal oil producers while 12 will be injector wells with alternating water and gas injection (WAG). The field development will also see the use of multiphase pumps as artificial lift in order to maximize oil production.

As per Aker Energy, the total reserves from the Pecan field development are estimated at 334 million barrels of oil, while plateau production is projected to be 110,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Pecan field center will be designed to enable subsequent tie-in development of the other resources, said Aker Energy.

Aker Energy CEO Jan Arve Haugan said: “The plan will, once approved, ensure an efficient development and production of the Pecan field and further optimisation of the DWT/CTP petroleum resources in a way that will deliver value to the people of Ghana and to us and our partners.”

The Norwegian company holds a stake of 50% in the DWT/CTP block. Its partners are Lukoil (38%), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which holds a stake of 10%, and Fueltrade (2%).