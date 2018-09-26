Aker Energy has awarded multiple contracts for the drilling campaign of the Pecan-4A appraisal well in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP block) offshore Ghana.

The contracts related to the DWT/CTP block were given to Maersk Drilling, PMD Viking Ghana, Halliburton Ghana and Exceed Well Management Ghana.

Aker Energy, which is the operator of the offshore Ghanaian block, plans to drill the Pecan-4A appraisal well in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company has given the drilling contract to Maersk Drilling for the Pecan-4A well with the option to drill two more wells. Under the contract, Maersk Drilling’s Maersk Viking will carry out the drilling in a water depth of 2,674m.

Maersk Drilling CCIO Morten Kelstrup said: “Maersk Drilling is very pleased to support Aker Energy and the license partners, building upon our operational track record in Ghana and our strong relationship with the Aker Group.

“The contract for Maersk Viking marks our third rig operating in Ghana. We have a strong commitment to local job creation and competency development and our joint venture with Prime Meridian Docks, PMD Viking Ghana, will be providing local services in connection with the operation.”

Halliburton Ghana has been given a contract to provide drilling support and well services while Exceed Well Management Ghana’s contract is for providing well design and management.

The DWT/CTP block is located in the Tano Basin, where the gross discovered contingent resources has been estimated to be 550 million barrels of oil equivalent (2C) and a remaining prospective volume upside of nearly 400 million barrels.

Aker Energy is looking to develop the Pecan field in the DWT/CTP block with an FPSO linked to a subsea production system at 2,400m below sea level.

Aker Energy CEO Jan Arve Haugan said: “We are pleased to achieve this key milestone that will enable us to commence drilling of the important Pecan-4A appraisal well.

“The main objective of the well is to test the extension of the Pecan Field. This will provide valuable and important input in optimising the Plan of Development for the field and in understanding the wider potential of the block.”

Aker Energy, which holds a stake of 50% in the DWT/CTP block is partnered by Lukoil (38%), Ghana National Petroleum (10%) and Fueltrade (2%).