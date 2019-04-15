Norwegian oilfield service firm Aker Solutions has signed a carbon capture and storage (CCS) agreement with waste-processing firm Twence in the Netherlands.

As part of the agreement, Aker will supply carbon capture and liquefaction units for Twence’s waste-to-energy plant in Hengelo.

The firm will be responsible for the supply of Just Catch, a modular carbon capture system, to capture Twence’s CO2 emissions.

Twence managing director Dr Marc Kapteijn said: “To eliminate our impact on the environment, we needed an easy, inexpensive and time-efficient solution to capture the carbon we produce.

“We also needed to be able to trust the technology and process to be as environmentally friendly, robust and effective as possible. Just Catch satisfies all our requirements.”

In order to contribute to the Netherlands’ goals set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, Twence launched a public procurement process seeking a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) provider.

Aker Solutions said it had gained the “necessary experience” to win the contract citing its major determining factors as price, time to implement and environmental attributes.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: “We have focused on cutting costs and simplifying CCUS technology. Our goal is to make carbon capture accessible and affordable.

“CCUS is one of the three main pillars in Aker Solutions’ decarbonization strategy. The other two are decarbonization of oil and gas facilities and offshore floating wind.”

Planned to be commissioned by 2021, the Just Catch and liquefaction plant at Twence’s facilities has a capacity of 100,000 tons of CO2 per annum (TPA).

The captured and liquefied CO2 is supplied by road tankers to users such as nearby greenhouses, where it will increase the yields of plants and vegetables.

Designed to meet the needs of different-sized operations such as waste-to-energy, fossil power plants or cement factories, the Just Catch is delivered in several different sizes, ranging currently from 10,000 to 100,000 TPA, depending on the requirement.

Aker Solutions CCUS vice-president and head Oscar Graff said: “Our engineers have made a ground-breaking job in the development of Just Catch. It has reduced the capture plant footprint by about 90 percent and thereby reduced the cost of materials and fabrication significantly.

“With our proprietary technology and solvent which absorbs the CO2 from the flue gas, we have the most efficient, robust and environmentally friendly CCUS technology on the market.”