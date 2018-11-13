Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority has granted Aker BP consent to carry out exploration drilling of well 25/11-29 S in the Norwegian North Sea.

Aker BP is the operator for production licence 916. We have now given the company consent to drill exploration well 25/11-29 S.

The well is in the North Sea, north of the Johan Sverdrup field and south of the Grane field, at the following coordinates:

59° 02′ 48.441″ N

02° 26′ 21.804″ E

Water depth at the site is 121.6 metres.

The operation is scheduled to begin in November 2018 and to last 20 days.

Drilling is to be carried out using the Scarabeo 8 mobile drilling facility. This is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the Moss CS50 MKII type, operated by Saipem Norge. It was built in Russia and Italy and put into service in 2012. The facility is classified by DNV GL and registered in the Bahamas.

