Aker BP and Aker Solutions have signed an agreement to form an alliance to deliver modification projects on three of Aker BP’s fields.

“We have worked closely with Aker Solutions for many years and are proud to establish this alliance – perhaps the first and largest of its kind on the Norwegian shelf. The agreement is in line with Aker BP’s strategy of entering into long-term, predictable agreements with partners,” says SVP Projects Olav Henriksen in Aker BP.

The alliance agreement is based on the framework agreement that BP Norge and Aker Solutions signed in 2015. It comprises all modification work on the offshore installations on Valhall, Ula and Skarv. Aker Solutions’ fabrication workshops in Egersund and Sandnessjøen will also deliver work through the Modification Alliance.

Joint organisation

An organisation for the Modification Alliance was established in April. The organisation, with nearly 500 people, is co-located in Stavanger.

“We know that we depend on both us and our suppliers evolving in order to compete in a future market. Aker BP and Aker Solutions have worked together to streamline work processes in recent years. There was still a strong desire from both companies to establish an alliance for modification projects,” says VP Modification Projects in Aker BP, Marie Ravnestad.

“We have done a lot of work to describe how to define the scope of work for each installation. It was important to establish an agreement with common incentives to secure that good results reward both parties,” says Ravnestad.

Goal is to become leading

The alliance agreement was signed on 6 July. An important milestone for Aker BP, according to SVP Projects Olav Henriksen.

“Our goal is to become the leading project organisation for modifications on the Norwegian shelf. With the expertise and experience that these two companies have accumulated, there is no reason why we cannot reach that goal together,” says Henriksen.

